150 and counting – Antioch celebrates

Antioch has turned 150, and it is celebrating in a variety of ways.
The Celebrate Antioch Foundation, an all-volunteer nonprofit that organizes family-friendly, safe events, has planned numerous free events so that friends, family, and local residents can celebrate together, according to its website.
Fresh off a 5K run/walk and a community bike ride on June 25 and 26, a concert is planned at Williamson Ranch Park for July 2 from 3 to 9 p.m. Bands will include Blind to Reason, Groove Ride, and Project 4 Band. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, according to the organization.
Food trucks will be present, but attendees can bring their own food and drinks.
The following day, July 3, will be a military tribute concert from 3 to 9 p.m. on 2nd and E streets downtown. The concert lineup is expected to include the Illusions, The Groove Room Band, and the Air Force Band of the Golden West. Beer, wine and food trucks will be on site.
The Fourth of July is slated to feature a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. downtown, followed by a parade from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be crafts and food vendors, a huge Kids Zone (tickets are $10), and live music on two different stages from 1 to 9 p.m. Musical guests on the city stage are expected to include Vocal Ease, RJ Haas band, Orquestra Latin Heat, and the Groove Doctors. The main stage will feature Anthony Paule, Soul Orchestra, Foreverland, Lydia Pence and Cold Blood, and Juan Escovedo All-Stars Band. Sacred Fire Dance will also perform.
The night will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. over the river.
For more information, visit celebrateantioch.org.
Upcoming Antioch sesquicentennial events
July 3: Military tribute concert; 2 p.m.; 2nd and E streets
July 4: Sesquicentennial 4th of July Celebration and Parade – downtown
Aug. 27: Hot August Cruise Night and Movie at El Campanil Theatre – downtown
Sept. 10: Rivertown Peddlers Faire – 2nd and G Street – downtown; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 1: Fall Fest / BBQ Cook-Off – downtown; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.;
Oct. 29: Halloween Kids Fest / Trick or Treating – downtown; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Nov. 11: Veterans Day Parade; 10-11 a.m.
Dec. 3: Holiday Delites Celebration - 205 G St.; 1 p.m.
