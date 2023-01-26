2 Brentwood teachers honored

DANIELS, CALAWAY

Two Brentwood Union School District Teachers were just announced as California League of Schools Educators of the Year, according to Superintendent Dana Eaton.

Katherine Daniels is a counselor at Edna Hill Middle School. Helen Calaway is a special education teacher at Adams Middle School (AMS).

“Helen has dedicated her career to making education more accessible for students,” Principal Lauren Griggs said. “As an “ability specialist” she has worked to create and refine systems on our campus allowing students to put their best foot forward and succeed. Helen is dedicated to all students, is tireless in working to make AMS a more inclusive campus where every child belongs!”

