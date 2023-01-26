2 Brentwood teachers honored

Two Brentwood Union School District Teachers were just announced as California League of Schools Educators of the Year, according to Superintendent Dana Eaton.
Katherine Daniels is a counselor at Edna Hill Middle School. Helen Calaway is a special education teacher at Adams Middle School (AMS).
“Helen has dedicated her career to making education more accessible for students,” Principal Lauren Griggs said. “As an “ability specialist” she has worked to create and refine systems on our campus allowing students to put their best foot forward and succeed. Helen is dedicated to all students, is tireless in working to make AMS a more inclusive campus where every child belongs!”
Principal Leonor Medina added, “Katie has done a phenomenal job at connecting with our students. She is reliable and an asset to our Edna Hill Community. She is passionate, caring and goes above and beyond every day to welcome our students and always meet them exactly where they are. She connects with both students and staff and makes everyone feel comfortable, loved and cared for. Her role is instrumental in providing social emotional support to our Bobcat Family.
Eaton said, “Katie and Helen both have an incredibly positive impact on so many students on each of their campuses. We are so fortunate to have two educators of their caliber in our district, and I am so proud that the California League of Schools is recognizing their excellence.”
