Francisco Jimenez and Reynaldo Ordaz Oakley completed cadet training to become CHP officers in the Contra Costa office.
Before joining the California Highway Patrol, Jimenez was an office assistant for PES Towing Inc. in Antioch. Jimenez graduated from Freedom High School in 2018. He also earned an Associate of Science degree in criminal justice from Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill.
Ordaz graduated from Heritage High School in Brentwood, Calif. in 2018. After high school, he attended classes at Los Medanos College in Brentwood, then worked as an associate for Amazon in Tracy.
