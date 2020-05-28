Memorial Day

Ken Robinson was part of a Memorial Day service that was attended by members of American Legion Post 202, Marine Corps League Detachment 1155 and VFW Post 10789 at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 25, 2020. After the brief service, members of Warriors Watch organized a motorcycle ride past other veterans memorials in the area. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich 2020

Ken Robinson was part of a Memorial Day service attended by members of American Legion Post 202, Marine Corps League Detachment 1155 and VFW Post 10789 at Union Cemetery in Brentwood, Monday, May 25. After the brief service, members of Warriors Watch organized a motorcycle ride past other veteran memorials in the area.

[Photos] 2020 Memorial Day service at Union Cemetery

1 of 13

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags