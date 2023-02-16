3 Byron school district workers honored

Three Byron Union School District employees, each of whom won a California Classified School Employee of the Year award for 2022, were honored at the recent Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce State of the Town Gala.
Amber Rennert is a library technician at Discovery Bay Elementary, Sonia Cubic is an attendance clerk at Timber Point Elementary and Dani Cushman is a library media technician at Excelsior Middle School.
Amber Rennert, Discovery Bay Elementary
Rennert lives in Discovery Bay, is married to her husband Colby and they have three children. She has worked in the school district for five years and had previously been a campus supervisor.
“Amber is amazing as our school librarian,” Discovery Bay Elementary Principal Erika Parlog said. “She brings a joy to reading and a true love of books that is so infectious the students can’t help but to feel that way too. Ms. Amber is a big, bubbly personality on campus that our students naturally gravitate to and she works hard to connect with everyone. Amber is loved by all students and staff, and we are so fortunate to have her.”
Sonia Cubic, Timber Point Elementary
Cubic has lived in Discovery Bay for 10 years. She is married to her husband Eric, and they have two children. She has worked for the district for 11 years and also works as an instructor for the “Academy” at Timber Point. She has had several other jobs within the district, including crossing guard and campus supervisor.
“Sonia is a delight to work with,” Timber Point Elementary Principal Susan Evans said. “She brings a warm smile to the office and a great sense of humor. Her caring nature helps her get along fabulously with the children.”
Dani Cushman, Excelsior Middle School
Cushman is married to her husband Chris, has two children and lives in Discovery Bay. She has worked for the school district for 15 years, currently as the Library Media Technician and a Campus Supervisor at Excelsior.
Cushman’s other jobs have included theater volunteer, math volunteer, reading aide and PTA member. She says the best part of her job is working with students, engaging them in reading and teaching fun lessons.
“Dani is an integral part of our campus helping to facilitate student learning or stepping in to help support our clerical staff, just to name a couple,” Principal Jamie Keith of Excelsior Middle School said. “Dani is a kind, caring individual whom students seek out for advice and support. She’s also a wonderful colleague and true representative of excellence in educational support.”
