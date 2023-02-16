3 Byron school district workers honored

RENNERT, CUBIC, CUSHMAN

Three Byron Union School District employees, each of whom won a California Classified School Employee of the Year award for 2022, were honored at the recent Discovery Bay Chamber of Commerce State of the Town Gala.

Amber Rennert is a library technician at Discovery Bay Elementary, Sonia Cubic is an attendance clerk at Timber Point Elementary and Dani Cushman is a library media technician at Excelsior Middle School.

Amber Rennert, Discovery Bay Elementary

