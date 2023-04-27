3 East County youth overcome challenges

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors inducted 10 students – including three from East County – into the Youth Hall of Fame during their April 4 meeting.
Students were nominated by parents, teachers and other adults for their volunteerism, teamwork, perseverance, leadership and civic engagement or being a good Samaritan.
The three students from East County were Anayely Arreola Caldera, Zihan Cherry Chou and Jered E. Clark.
According to John M. Gioia of District 1, the Youth Hall of Fame awards are presented annually. “These awards were established in 1998 to recognize the service of local youth, both in their school and community,” he said during the meeting. “They are really role models for others.”
Gioia presented the award for perseverance to Liberty High School senior Anayely Arreola Caldera, who, according to Gioia, will be the first in her family to go to college, and is the first to play a competitive sport.
In a submitted video, Caldera said she was grateful for the award because her early years were not easy, having dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. “Just pushing through that and getting through school and doing track, it’s been a lot,” Caldera said. “But as a young teen and being recognized for it, means a lot. It means that everything that I have been through has paid off.”
According to Gioia, Caldera eventually wants to be a lawyer and “understands the power of being a role model to her younger sister and strives to show her sister that you can achieve anything you set your mind on,” Gioia said.
Supervisor Candace Andersen, District 2, presented the award for Teamwork to Adams Middle School eighth-grader Zihan Cherry Chou – the youngest volunteer at the Contra Costa division of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, better known as NAMI Contra Costa, beginning her volunteer work in the fourth grade.
According to Andersen, Chou, who goes primarily by Cherry, is passionate about building mental health-friendly communities and works to end mental health discrimination. Chou is a part of NAMI’s outreach team, and helps distribute food, hygiene products and pet food to unsheltered individuals.
Chou attended the meeting to accept her award in person. In her acceptance speech, she said that her motivation stems from the difficulties and bullying she experienced when her family immigrated to the United States from China, and she goes out of her way to make people feel welcome.
“I came to America in 2016, and at that time I found out everything was different from what I knew in China,” Chou said. “I also experienced repeated bullying during my elementary school period due to my new immigrant background and language difficulties. At that time, the experience brought my self confidence down as I felt I was not accepted. I tried my very hardest to adapt to the environment by learning about the language, culture and traditions here.”
Supervisor Diane Burgis, District 3, presented the award for perseverance to Black Diamond Middle School student Jered E. Clark. The eighth grader is dedicated to his schoolwork, extracurriculars and community, as he volunteers with local nonprofits and plays volleyball.
According to Burgis, Clark is self-motivated, outgoing and a “stand-up scholar.” Clark faced a difficult childhood after experiencing child neglect, being diagnosed with behavioral challenges and losing his parents to domestic violence and entering the foster care system at age 2.
Clark was also in attendance to accept his award. During his speech, he thanked the supervisors for honoring him and his wishes to connect with his family.
“I try my best on my assignments and always push through any challenges that come my way,” Clark said. “As you guys know, I lost my father at a very young age, and I still miss him to this day. I’m not in much contact with my mother but I try to be. And sometimes it’s hard. I barely see my little brother and never met my sister, really. I hope to someday. I would like to thank you again, I’m honored to be here. “
To view the Supervisors meeting and other Contra Costa youth inducted in the Hall of Fame, visit https://bit.ly/41mgPss.
