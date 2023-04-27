3 East County youth overcome challenges

Photos courtesy of Supervisor Diane Burgis

East County youths Jered E. Clark, left, Zihan Cherry Chou and Anayely Arreola Caldera received Youth Hall of Fame awards during the April 4 Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors meeting. Anayely is not pictured because she did not attend the meeting.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors inducted 10 students – including three from East County – into the Youth Hall of Fame during their April 4 meeting.

Students were nominated by parents, teachers and other adults for their volunteerism, teamwork, perseverance, leadership and civic engagement or being a good Samaritan.

The three students from East County were Anayely Arreola Caldera, Zihan Cherry Chou and Jered E. Clark.

