The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will honor César E. Chávez in a celebration recognizing his commitment to social justice and respect for human dignity.
The 29th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Celebration will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, in Board Chambers at 1025 Escobar St. in Martinez.
“We honor César E. Chávez and recognize his legacy of fighting injustice and improving the lives of farmworkers, their families, and their communities. We are inspired to commit ourselves to service to others,” said Board Chairman Supervisor John Gioia. “We also recognize our 2023 Youth Hall of Fame awardees whose commitment to service and community are to be applauded and are the force moving forward Cesar Chavez’s legacy.”
The theme for this year’s celebration is Hope and Healing – Esperanza y Bienestar. The festival will feature keynote speaker Genoveva Garcia Calloway, community leader and former San Pablo mayor and behavioral health professional, who will share her perspective on César E. Chávez’s legacy.
The event will include presentation of the 2023 Youth Hall of Fame Awards to students who make outstanding community contributions, live performances by Mariachi Monumental and Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcoyotl, and remarks from county Supervisors.
Here are the County’s 2023 Youth Hall of Fame award winners:
- Volunteerism: Frances Kellman-Lima, El Cerrito High School, 12th grade
- Teamwork: Prisha Purohit, San Ramon Valley High School, 11th grade
- Perseverance: Anayely Arreola Caldera, Liberty High School, 12th grade
- Leadership & Civic Engagement: Anay Pant, Athenian School, 11th grade
- Good Samaritan: Aria Capelli, Athenian School, 11th grade
Middle School Rising Stars:
- Volunteerism Rising Star: Makenzie Lee-Foster, Visions in Education, 6th grade
- Teamwork: Zihan Cherry Chou, Adams Middle School, 8th grade
- Perseverance: Jered E. Clark, Black Diamond Middle School, 8th grade
- Leadership & Civic Engagement Rising Star: Carter Considine, Head Royce, 9th grade
- Good Samaritan: Gianna Baglieri, Rio Vista Elementary School, 3rd grade
