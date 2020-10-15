Eva Andrade gets a ride in a wheelbarrow full of pumpkins as pumpkin-picking season gets underway at Three Nunns Farm in Brentwood. The popular farm offers a variety of gourds and two corn-mazes for visitors looking for a little adventure.
