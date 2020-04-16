Brentwood Quilters

After weeks of following the statewide shelter-in-place orders, spring weather is bringing families out for walks. Seen here in a photo taken last summer, the Delta Quilters will add a bit of colorful cheer for those walks. Members plan to display quilts in their front yards on Saturday, April 18, for those out for a walk to enjoy. For a list of addresses at which quilts will be displayed, visit the Delta Quilters Guild Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/deltaquilters.

