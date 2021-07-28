A critique on sustainable culture

“Save the Earth,” a potentially harmless phrase, has been contorted into a corporate marketing scheme. Environmentalism and sustainability have been ingrained into material culture, with corporations labeling new products as “eco-friendly” and “better for the environment.” However, the deception of sustainable living products corrupts the consumer’s true environmental consciousness.
Goods marketed as sustainable and zero-waste may appear a more ethical approach to consumerism. But many of these supposedly eco-friendly products are greenwashed by corporations to sell products for profit rather than heal the planet.
A prime example of greenwashing, a business tactic that markets goods as sustainable, is fashion brands making their clothes from recycled materials. With little disclosed information, average consumers may be stifled by false advertisement, falling into the trap of purchasing “sustainable clothing brands” to reduce their guilt from consumerism. The business fails to account for the massive amounts of water waste, carbon emissions, and unfair labor practices it used to make the “environmentally ethical” clothing.
The environmental movement has a long history of catering to the wealthy elite who are able to afford manufactured goods disguised as environmentally safe, while leaving out the people most affected: low-income communities. With little or no governmental protection, low-income communities are already feeling the effects of climate change, natural disasters and pollution.
Disproportionate locating of industrial facilities and poorly insulated buildings have translated to an almost 10-degree disparity between low-income areas. The greenwashed items that many environmentalists encourage do nothing to aid these communities who are left vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
As environmentalists continue to overlook the roots of environmental disaster, communities suffer. No amount of sustainable products will mitigate the effects of environmental disaster. What will help, however, is holding corporations accountable.
A report conducted by CDP found that just 100 companies accounted for 70% of all carbon emissions. For realistic change to occur, environmental activists should focus on the corporations who are actively destroying the planet and its people.
Environmentalism is not a trend that corporations should use for ulterior motives; rather, it is a movement that should be accessible and effective in the fight for a clean Earth. Sustainability is essential and necessary. An intersectional approach to environmentalism is the key to a greener future.
