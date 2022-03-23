Exceptional customer service is the essence of how Oakley Executive RV & Boat Storage does business. This promise lies in their meeting or exceeding each customer’s expectations every time.
The company is dedicated to quality, transparency and consistency. Oakley Executive RV & Boat Storage holds itself to high standards in all of these areas, focusing its efforts on creating high-class facilities and successfully delivering on their promises.
“I’ve wanted to work in this business since I built an RV & Boat storage facility for a customer in 1990,” said Robert Hayworth, innovative entrepreneur and owner of Oakley RV & Boat Storage. “What inspired me was the opportunity to create a state-of-the-art, class A facility with premier amenities and a real contribution to my customers’ enjoyment.”
The facility, which launched its Phase 1 in 2013, has developed a local reputation of having a friendly staff, beautiful and impeccably maintained grounds and a highly secure environment for those who wish to store their RVs and boats.
“We have the privilege of storing over 530 RVs and boats each month, with a waiting list that has opened up for the first time in years due to the opening of Phase 3,” Hayworth said. “Customer satisfaction that drives our fast lease-up, continues to assure us that we are on the right track.”
According to Hayworth, Phase 3 for Oakley Executive added 138 more storage spaces for RVs and boats, allowing for a larger number of customers to be able to work with the company.
The development of Oakley Executive into what it is today was not always easy.
“Keeping up with the demand has been a really big challenge,” said Hayworth. “On the development side, getting the entitlements was challenging initially. However, once the City of Oakley saw the added benefit of the solar portion of the project, they rallied their support and were instrumental in helping us bring this project to fruition.”
The addition of the solar panels to the company’s facility is an added bonus not just for customers but also for the community of Oakley as a whole.
“Ours is a purpose-driven business, where the benefit is enjoyed by the customer, the owner, the city, the community and the environment,” said Hayworth of the highlights of his experience building the company. “We are grateful to be able to provide exceptional service to each customer and to know that the solar element on the canopies is adding value beyond our customers, to the entire Oakley community, powering over 600 homes with solar energy every month via the utility power buyback program.”
As part of the storage lease, the facility offers 24-hour surveillance, a water dump station, a power wash station, power charging, propane, free ice and more.
Hayworth said the three most important values of the company are: “Customer satisfaction, delivering value and contributing exponentially to our customers’ experience of fun and enjoyment.”
The positive impact on the company’s customers and surrounding community is rippling outward as it creates a standard of sustainable growth and connection.
About the expected growth of the company over the next few years, Hayworth said: “When you are lucky enough to design, develop and deliver a business that offers exceptional customer satisfaction, growth comes to your door. “With the opening of Phase 3, our physical expansion is complete for now. Our growth for the future will be coming from our vision and focus, which is to continue improving our customers’ experience and delivering enjoyment and satisfaction.”
Oakley Executive RV & Boat Storage is at 5220 Neroly Road in Oakley. For more information, call 855-MY-RVBoat or visit www.oakleyrvboat.com.
