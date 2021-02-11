From his barbershop nestled on the corner of Oak Street and Brentwood Boulevard, Jack Harrison will say that after more than 60 years as a barber in Brentwood his eyes and reflexes aren’t what they once were.
And that might be true.
Harrison’s eyesight might have gone a little soft, but the vision that helped him build Hair Encounters into a local institution remains tack sharp. Still, he plans to shut the doors of his business for good at the end of the month and finally begin to enjoy his well-deserved retirement.
“I’ve been here a long time, and I’m ready to hang it up,” he said.
Like many others, Harrison’s family moved to Brentwood from Oklahoma looking for work during the early part of the last century. Harrison was 6 years old at the time, and he was soon enrolled at Brentwood Elementary School. His education continued at Liberty High School.
Going to school was never an excuse for not working. Harrison said he lied about his age so he could get a job in the Balfour Guthrie fruit-packing sheds during his sophomore and junior years. Six months before graduation, his parents secured him a job at Fibreboard Corporation. Working the afternoon shift from 1:30 to 10 p.m. he learned at least one important lesson: he didn’t want to spend his life doing factory work.
“I was catching stock behind those machines,” Harrison explained. “It’s hard work, and I really didn’t like it.”
Fate intervened when a friend said he was going to barber school in Oakland and offered Harrison a place to stay in Richmond while attending classes if he wanted to come along. He did, and they started school just days after graduation from Liberty. By November, Harrison was a state-certified apprentice barber.
“I worked in Berkeley,” Harrison said. “I spent about a year there. Then I worked in Antioch for about a year. Then I bought my first place here in Brentwood. I was pretty nervous about making it work. Of course, you always are. I just went to work and worked. I treated everyone really well. That’s what you have to do in business. The first seven years I never took a vacation. I just worked to build the business.”
For years Harrison was on his own, but his position as a volunteer firefighter eventually motivated him to hire another barber for the shop.
“I was in the fire department here in Brentwood, and I was missing a lot of those calls in the daytime,” he said. “I hired help so I could go to the fire calls. That was the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Department. I really enjoyed that. I had 32 years there when I finished just before it became the East Diablo Fire Department.”
Rick Sorrell went to work for Harrison six years ago after knee-replacement surgery forced him to give up his own business.
“Finding a position here was just exactly what I was looking for,” Sorrell said. “Jack is a great guy. I’d rather work for Jack than anybody I’ve ever worked for. The people around here are wonderful. I loved it. It’s kind of sad to see it go away.”
With three children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, many of whom are still in the area, it’s unlikely that Harrison and his wife of 16 years, Marie Lombari-Harrison, will have trouble staying busy during retirement.
“I’m looking forward to taking it easy, not doing the barbershop routine anymore,” Harrison said. “I’m looking forward to maybe getting out and doing some things. People say, ‘Oh, I’m going to travel.’ Well, I’ve traveled. When I got help in here, then I could go. I’ve been to a lot of different places in this world. There will be some things that I’ll miss. The most important thing that I’ll miss is the interaction with the people because I know a lot of people.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.