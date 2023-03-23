A mouth-watering ‘hidden gem’ in Byron

Photo by Sean Tongson

Philip Dorian and his family welcome customers to their Taste of Texas Barbecue in Byron.

BYRON – The Taste of Texas barbecue joint has become so popular among Byron residents that it has had to close several times since it opened in late 2020 because it ran out of beef.

“First come, first serve”, said co-owner Philip Dorian. Once it’s sold out, he added, they close, which could be before 6 p.m., their usual closing hour.

“We sell out just about every day,” Dorian said. “Every day is different and varies....so we try and guesstimate how much to plan for ahead when cooking.”

