A musical tribute to beloved educator

Photo courtesy of Justin Llamas

Many of Nuhad Levasseur’s current and former students came together and honored her with a cover of “O Holy Night.”

Nuhad Levasseur spent more than 30 years raising voices in song. Even after their lessons, her students never forgot her. In her time of need, facing a fight with cancer, her students decided to gather their voices again to say “thank you.”

They did more than mail a card. It was a prayer inside a video song.

Video courtesy of Justin Llamas

She opened her first Antioch voice studio, In The Light Voice Studio, in 1992. She opened her second studio in Brentwood in 2007.

