A musical tribute to beloved educator

Nuhad Levasseur spent more than 30 years raising voices in song. Even after their lessons, her students never forgot her. In her time of need, facing a fight with cancer, her students decided to gather their voices again to say “thank you.”
They did more than mail a card. It was a prayer inside a video song.
She opened her first Antioch voice studio, In The Light Voice Studio, in 1992. She opened her second studio in Brentwood in 2007.
Levasseur has had a lasting impact on those around her and remains in contact with many of her former students and East County residents despite moving to Georgia in 2018. So much so that when she announced her cancer diagnosis on her Instagram page on Dec. 8, current and former students banded together to record a rendition of the Christmas song “O Holy Night” to brighten her spirits and wish her a Merry Christmas.
The goal of the video was not only to do that, but also for her former students to express how much they appreciate her and what she has done for them, “Nuhad is the most giving person you will ever meet,” said Justin Llamas, who was Levasseur’s student from 2009-2018. “She has always shown extra care to her students, making herself available to anyone who has an important audition or show coming up. She really sacrifices herself for the betterment of those around her. We owe her so much, which is another reason why it hurts to see her in so much pain.”
According to Llamas, Levasseur’s students have branched out well past the Bay Area, reaching success all over the world. “She has had students on The Voice, American Idol, Showtime at the Apollo, Sing Like A Star, and much more,” Llamas said. “She also currently has students starring on Broadway, doing national tours, and collecting major record deals. She was very involved with the Golden Hills church, as well as other ministries. Some of her students have become worship leaders and other types of performers all around the Bay Area.”
Hillary Fowlie, Levasseur’s daughter, reached out to Llamas, who was able to coordinate the group of singers, editing together 14 individual covers of “O Holy Night.” Viewers can see the love shown by her students, as the video begins with “For our favorite voice teacher, Nuhad Levasseur’’ and ends with them all sending her prayers and well wishes in her fight against cancer. The singers then signed off by wishing for her joy, and expressing their love for her during this fight.
The final student to sign off was Christina Jardine, who thanked Levasseur for all she has done and for taking such an active role in her life. “Thank you so much, Nuhad, for being a big part of my life and basically my other mom,” she said. “I love you so much, and I hope you have a very Merry Christmas for you and your family. We will all get through this together.”
She also received an outpouring of love and support when she announced her diagnosis, stating that her previous bout of cancer had returned and she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Multiple Myeloma. Stage 3 Multiple Myeloma is an aggressive form of cancer in which many cancer cells spread throughout the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. Undergoing therapy, she was not available to comment.
Levasseur disclosed that she would be undergoing 10 days of radiation and would begin chemotherapy after that in the hopes that she can proceed with a bone marrow transplant after four months.
She asked her community for prayers and said that she is leaning heavily on her faith to get her through this trying time, “With God, all things are possible and though I have quite the journey ahead, I’m ready for the battle. I love you all!” she said.
