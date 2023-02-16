A must read for real bookworms

Photo by Rene De Amaral

Bristow Middle School student Sofia Anderson and her grandma Sandra Castillo Alward, teamed up to write a book that would encourage children to read.

A local author duo is encouraging children to read by learning about the life cycle of the fly in their book, “The March of the Maggots.”

Sandra Castillo Alward and her granddaughter, Sofia Anderson, a student at Brentwood’s Bristow Middle School, set out to write a book that was approachable and engaging for kids. The book includes a list of sight words commonly used for children ages 5-9 or Pre K-Second grade and encourages them to look and pick out the words throughout the story.

Alward says that the origin of “The March of the Maggots”is based on true events, with the dog in the story also being based on Alward’s own dog Luna. Luna guides the reader through her discovery of maggots in her house, their disposal and then learning the stages of a maggot turning into a fly.

