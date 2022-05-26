Discovery Bay housing development

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

Developer Lodgepole Industries, LLC, has broken ground on Newport Pointe, a new 20-acre development in Discovery Bay. Situated between Bixler Road and Newport Drive, the site will include 67 homes. The neighborhood plan was originally approved by the county in 2013, with the final map being approved in 2019. The development will include high- and medium-density homes, as well as open space, and parks and recreation. The map submitted to the county includes a dog park.

Discovery Bay General Manager Dina Breitstein noted that though work has begun, the town has no land-use authority, and all plans go through the county.

