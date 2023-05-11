Students with exceptional needs in Brentwood and Oakley now have a place to go for recreational classes and social events in the far East Bay.
Be Exceptional is an East Bay-based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide recreational classes and social events for people facing developmental, physical, and emotional challenges.
The group is holding classes now in the following locations:
- Elite Dance Center at 314 G St., Antioch
- Multi-sensory classroom at 514 West 4th Street, Antioch
- Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
- Oakley Recreation Center at 1250 O’Hara Ave, Oakley
- Brentwood Community Center at 35 Oak St., Brentwood
In addition to these classes, a new Be Exceptional Multi-Sensory Room and Social Center is now open at 514 W. 4th St. in Antioch.
This program uses a combination of voluntary staff that have experience working with people with disabilities and youth who have proven they care about the people in the program, according to the organization’s website. The “buddy” system that founder Lynda Green has established at Be Exceptional provides volunteers and participants the opportunity to grow together. Be Exceptional promotes a family-like environment and supports everyone involved in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.