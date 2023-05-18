A prom unlike most others

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Be Exceptional Programs, a nonprofit that offers recreational classes for those with exceptional needs, is hosting their annual prom for ages 14 and up, Friday, May 26.

The prom, a Masquerade Ball with the theme of a “Magical Night of Mystery,” will be at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center at 193 Griffith Lane from 6-9 p.m.

Be Exceptional Program’s founder Lynda Green says that the event is important for the older kids and adults because it is set up like a regular prom at a high school. The participants get to dress up, take photos, see their friends and dance. 

