Weekends during shelter-in-place worry me because by Saturday my family has been home all week and I am not sure if I will be able to keep the kids entertained one more day.
This week was particularly worrisome because my husband, a first responder, had been working seven days straight and the absence of his jokes and entertainment was weighing on each of us. In an attempt to help the time pass, I showed an image of community art to my daughters. They were immediately inspired and went to work right away.
I believe that in most every scenario of life, I have all that I need, even if that means I have the patience to wait for what I do not have. This Saturday was an instance when this philosophy made me look around my house in a new way, paying special attention to the things shoved into corners and cupboards. Believing we could find what we need helped us realize we had the creativity to design something new out of old things.
We went to work cutting old T-shirts and before we knew it, our Saturday was filled with the meaningful enjoyment of music, our front yard, beautiful weather and building a common vision together.
Days like this one would not happen outside of a shelter in place. We would have never been so bored, never had an entire day with nothing to do, never had minds cleared of clutter, and never would have been bold enough to create something that we were willing to share with the whole neighborhood. In this COVID-19 experience, neither my girls nor I hesitated or wondered what others might say about our creation. We knew that every neighbor was bored, lonely and gloomy. We knew that no one would criticize us for trying. We knew that right now everyone needs to see something new, something worth stepping outside for, something novel that piques our curiosity.
It is strange that as we stay away from one another, we come to understand each other better. We are all home, doing our laundry and making dinner. We are planting flowers and baking bread. We are doing puzzles and coloring pictures. No matter where we are or who we are, we are doing the same things. The mysterious neighbor who always seemed too busy or the celebrity who we never imagined doing household chores, are all doing the same things. Allure has dissolved into a common experience.
The certainty of being in this situation together with everyone around us gave my daughters and me the confidence that whatever we designed in our front yard would be good and accepted. And so we worked, I cut T-shirts long past the blisters had formed on my thumb and my girls danced and swayed under the tree until dark.
In the end, what we created resembles a rainbow willow tree crossed with Tibetan prayer flags blowing in the breeze. The bright colors and accessories reminisce of birthday parties past and the future ones that will most likely be cancelled. It is a happy creation.
Self-expression and amateur community art like this, had no place three months ago. Without the shelter-in-place, my family would have kept all artful expressions to ourselves within our home, safely tucked behind four walls. Our lack of expertise would leave us feeling inadequate and thus unworthy of front yard status. But art is good; it is good for the artist as well as the community. It is good for the one expressing herself as well as the one observing the expression.
Moving forward, we must remember that this COVID-19 experience is not the only time people need people.
