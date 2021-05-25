With a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit, Oakland A’s right fielder Stephen Piscotty is bringing a national story to East Contra Costa County — in the memory of his beloved mom.
Piscotty lost his mom, Gretchen, in May 2018 to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the rare and fatal condition that's also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. She was 55.
Thus, when Major League Baseball rolls out its first annual “Lou Gehrig Day” on June 2, followed by an ALS Country Concert Series, which will include a Sept. 11 date at Campos Family Vineyards in Byron, hosted by the Piscotty family’s ALS CURE Project, Stephen figures to be touched deeply and inspired greatly.
“We’re really excited about a lot of things,” Stephen Piscotty said. “Obviously, Lou Gehrig’s Day on June 2 is going to be a game changer for this phase and bring in tons and tons of awareness (about ALS).”
This week, Campos Family Vineyards took another step in its commitment toward finding a cure for ALS by announcing its label “Lou” 2018 Zinfandel - Barbera Blend, a limited edition wine that benefits the ALS CURE Project and The Lou Gehrig Society.
“This is the biggest thing that we’ve been a part of,” said Michelle Campos, owner and proprietor of Campos Family Vineyards, in a release. “It is an incredible honor to produce this official label and be able to contribute to finding a cure for ALS in such a significant way.”
Mike Piscotty, an IT project manager at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, launched the nonprofit ALS CURE Project with his three sons after Gretchen’s death, and has made it his mission to find a cure.
“I made good on a promise to her to work towards a cure for ALS so nobody would have to suffer my Gretchen’s fate,” said Mike, a Pleasanton resident whose nonprofit has raised over $750,000.
The ALS CURE Project along with the Livermore Lab Foundation led an international symposium of ALS researchers to create the first ‘Roadmap to Cure ALS’ in the fall of 2019. Organizations involved include Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Stanford, Sheffield University, Barrow Neurological Institute, UCSD, Northwestern, and UCSF Gladstone Institute.
Stephen Piscotty, a former Amador Valley High and Stanford baseball star, marvels at his dad’s drive.
“He’s taken something that was obviously a bit of a tragedy for our family, in losing my mom, and the way he has responded and set his mind and all of his energy toward finding a cure, it’s really special,” Stephen said. “We’re obviously in huge support of him. … He’s the right man for the job in the sense that he’s so incredibly passionate.”
ALS is a devastating disease attacking the neuromuscular system of the body, slowly and systematically rendering a person paralyzed and struggling to breathe. The journey is particularly painful for families who watch their loved ones become trapped in their own bodies until they pass away. It can affect anyone at any time. They have no biomarkers or cures.
Always rooted in the Bay Area, Stephen Piscotty was raised in Livermore before his family relocated to Pleasanton when he was 13. He played travel ball with numerous elite teams, including the powerful Danville Hoots Baseball Club guided by Don Johns, site director of Islanders Field in the River Islands community in Lathrop.
Johns also coached Stephen’s two younger brothers, Austin and Nick, with the Hoots, and all three of the brothers’ teams advanced to the Connie Mack World Series. Austin went on to play baseball at Saint Mary’s College, and Nick pitched at Duke.
“The Piscotty family never missed anything,” Johns said of the family’s commitment. “They traveled, the grandfather traveled, everybody traveled with the team – they’re a baseball family. Gretchen was always there, and Mike … They had great kids. They each went on to the next level and they would always come back and help. That doesn’t happen all the time.”
Stephen Piscotty, 30, a stalwart in the A’s outfield, says baseball was “woven” into his family. He has excelled at every level.
“Some of my fondest memories are with my brothers in the backyard just playing for hours and hours with tennis balls and little wooden bats,” Stephen recalled. “Those were just amazing times. Obviously, we would go off and play on our Little League teams and our travel ball teams like the Hoots … It was in our DNA how much we loved the game.”
Baseball is forever connected to ALS because of Gehrig, the New York Yankees’ Hall of Fame first baseman who died on June 2, 1941. Gehrig became a Yankees regular starter on June 2, 1925, hence the fitting date for “Lou Gehrig Day,” 80 years after his death. Former Oakland A’s and Yankees great Jim “Catfish” Hunter, another Hall of Famer, also died from ALS in 1999 about a year after being diagnosed. Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jacob Nottingham has lost six extended family members to the disease.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard and Piscotty have a bond that neither player wished they had. Hilliard’s father has been diagnosed with ALS and was still battling the disease in the spring. The two players had a brief meeting on March 4 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“You wish the circumstances were different and that you weren’t getting to know someone through that,” Piscotty told MLB.com at the time. "But it’s good for me, and hopefully for him, to share in some of the emotion.”
When the A’s face the Rockies on June 4-6, the ALS CURE Project will have a virtual silent auction.
Interestingly, Piscotty’s family story and Gehrig are linked in an ironic way.
When Stephen was a freshman at Amador Valley, he was a good student but struggled in English with writing papers and making speeches. His mom, who worked at Foothill High in Pleasanton at the time, helped him with a report. It was on Gehrig.
“That’s something that I look back on that was kind of … interesting, but I don’t know how to describe those feelings,” Stephen Piscotty recalled of the poignant story.
Throughout his family’s personal ALS ordeal, Stephen Piscotty drew strength and inspiration from his extended baseball ‘family’ across the country, which includes the A’s and St. Louis Cardinals fans and organizations, Stanford, and many other communities. The Cardinals traded him to the A’s in late 2017, in large part so he could be near Gretchen and help with her care. She passed away about 16 months after being diagnosed.
“We’ve felt the love from our East Bay community, the A’s fan base, even the St. Louis Cardinals fans base,” Piscotty said. “That was definitely part of this whole journey that our family has been on and that was something that my mom felt when she was still alive and was very grateful for.”
Moreover, the moments the family had with Gretchen as she battled ALS were priceless.
“We have some very, very positive, special memories that we are able to look back on which means the world,” Stephen Piscotty recalled, “and then after she passed, people reaching out and the connections and the relationships that we’ve made through the charity and this organization are really special and just impressive, really.
“The people that are helping (in the fight against ALS) and what they’re bringing to the table, they’re just so talented. I never would have met them,” he continued.
On June 2, the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day, MLB players, managers, and coaches will wear a special uniform patch, with red “4-ALS” (Gehrig’s old number) wristbands, Additional ceremonies will take place at stadiums on a variety of dates. For information on the ALS Country Concert series, which also includes concerts at Deer Field Ranch in Sonoma at Islanders Field in Lathrop, visit: https://www.deerfieldranch.com, https://camposfamilyvineyards.com, or http://islandersfield.org/index.php, or visit alscure.net.
An original portrait of Lou Gehrig by Napa Valley Artist, Jessel Miller is available through silent auction beginning June 2. The winner will be announced at The Lou Gehrig Art and Wine Celebration in Spring of 2022 at the Jessel Miller Gallery, Napa Valley. For more information, visit https://www.jesselmiller.com/alscureauction.html
