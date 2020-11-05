Claudia Franco (left) distributes candy to a drive-thru participant during the City of Oakley’s Halloween Drive Thru at the recreation center, Saturday, Oct. 31. According to the city, all  200  spots available for the event under the county’s current shelter-in-place guidelines booked up quickly. On the same day in Brentwood, Chad Plummer (right) from Digger’s Diner was a spooky sight for the nearly 500 families registered for a similar drive-thru event— a modified version of the city’s traditional Hometown Halloween. The socially distanced event was sponsored by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce.

+20 [Photos] Brentwood Hometown Halloween 2020
+17 [Photos] City of Oakley Halloween Drive Thru

