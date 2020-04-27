Charlie Logan’s seventh birthday was made special with a surprise visit from community members and officers who cruised past his home to wish him a happy birthday. The Logan family has had various parades on their street since the shelter-in-place began, including a teacher parade and a couple other birthdays. “Thanks again to the (California Highway Patrol) for making Charlie’s birthday extra memorable,” wrote Charlie’s mother. “We are so thankful for these officers making our community safer and putting smiles on our faces by joining our parade.”
