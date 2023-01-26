A special day for special kids

Submitted photo

Martha Huerta and Eddie Huerta escort their daughter, Bianca, to Champions on Ice in Brentwood on Jan. 7.

About 100 special-needs people enjoyed a day doing something they don’t normally do -- ice skating at Brentwood on Ice.

The Jan. 7 ‘Champions on Ice’ day enabled some people to experience ice skating for the first time. The downtown Brentwood ice rink was donated by Tom Gregory to the group and he closed it to the public for the occasion.

Trish O’Connell with Corcoran Icon Properties donated 79 cups of hot chocolate for all the families.

