A special day for special kids

About 100 special-needs people enjoyed a day doing something they don’t normally do -- ice skating at Brentwood on Ice.
The Jan. 7 ‘Champions on Ice’ day enabled some people to experience ice skating for the first time. The downtown Brentwood ice rink was donated by Tom Gregory to the group and he closed it to the public for the occasion.
Trish O’Connell with Corcoran Icon Properties donated 79 cups of hot chocolate for all the families.
A local Realtor group also had local business owners volunteer by helping organize the event and assist caregivers on the ice. This year, Monica Neilson, Colette Cleaves, Heather Dille, Patti Shaner and Holly Thorp volunteered their time to help check in the families, assist skaters and make the day possible.
Champions of Ice started in 2018 because it can be difficult to try new things with the special-needs community. My son is 14 and it can be challenging to do something as simple as ice skating with the general population. Some don’t understand he may push past them or go in the wrong direction on the ice. Being in an environment with other families who understand makes the day more enjoyable and less stressful for such families.
Also, some families never thought it would be possible to go ice skating. Some didn’t think it was possible for wheelchairs to go on the ice and others didn’t know if their loved one would even put the skates on.
The time skating also can enable special-needs families to connect with other families. Resources for such families are not always communicated fully to the families. When we come together, we can share resources and contacts with other local organizations.
