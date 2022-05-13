The 4-C3 Lions Club hosted Special Kids Day on May 7 at Freedom High School in Oakley.
“The purpose is to give children with special needs, regardless of age, a special day just for them to come and enjoy the fun,” said Linda Barabara, the first vice district governor for the 4-C3 Lions Club.
The event featured live music, face painting, games with prizes and the opportunity to take photos with several costumed characters and cardboard cutouts, including Darth Vader, Doc Ock, Sailor Moon and a clown.
There was also a tent filled with toys, books and clothing for the children to take home.
The event previously took place at Brentwood’s De Luna Ranch, but due to its growth, the Special Kids Day had to be moved to Freedom High School. The Lions Club is always looking for a larger venue so that they can host more people, more activities and lots more fun, officials said.
For more information about the 4-C3 Lions Club, email 4c3LionsMembership@gmail.com or call 925-257-2003.
