HC-130J Combat King II from the the 129th Rescue Wing

An HC-130J Combat King II from the the 129th Rescue Wing flys over John Muir Medical Center in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, May 25, 2020. Flying from Moffett Air National Guard Base, Mountain View, the events was, according to a California Air National Guard social media post, an expression of gratitude toward health care providers, first responders, and other essential personnel on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich 2020

