An HC-130J Combat King II from the 129th Rescue Wing flies over John Muir Medical Center in Brentwood, Monday, May 25. The aircraft flew from Moffett Air National Guard Base, Mountain View. According to a California Air National Guard social-media post, the event was an expression of gratitude toward health care providers, first responders and other essential personnel on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.
