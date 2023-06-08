A Split in Time

The leadership team for Liberty High School’s Public Art and Design Academy had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 6 to celebrate the unveiling of their new mural, A Split in Time. The tile mural, painted on the water equipment shed in City Park, measures 54 inches by 72 inches. It features art of First Street in Brentwood that includes the Delta Theater and the surrounding buildings, with a sepia tone representing the past in contrast with vivid colors to reflect the present.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.