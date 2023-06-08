The leadership team for Liberty High School’s Public Art and Design Academy had a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 6 to celebrate the unveiling of their new mural, A Split in Time. The tile mural, painted on the water equipment shed in City Park, measures 54 inches by 72 inches. It features art of First Street in Brentwood that includes the Delta Theater and the surrounding buildings, with a sepia tone representing the past in contrast with vivid colors to reflect the present.
