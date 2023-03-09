A sweet new business comes to Brentwood
Photo by Chris Campos

StarBread Bakery opened its newest branch in Brentwood at 50 Sand Creek Road last week. A popular Filipino family-owned chain, StarBread was started in 1988 and now has 15 locations, including in Pittsburg. Sonia Freytes, a customer, said Thursday that the opening last week saw residents lined up around the corner waiting to buy their famed sweet “senorita bread.”

