A sweet new business comes to Brentwood

StarBread Bakery opened its newest branch in Brentwood at 50 Sand Creek Road last week. A popular Filipino family-owned chain, StarBread was started in 1988 and now has 15 locations, including in Pittsburg. Sonia Freytes, a customer, said Thursday that the opening last week saw residents lined up around the corner waiting to buy their famed sweet “senorita bread.”
