Press photographer Angelo Garcia Jr. caught a picture of the moon above Brentwood’s tower last week. The photo was taken two days in advance of the sturgeon moon, the final supermoon of the year. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), “a supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the moon is full.”
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- (Updated) One dead, three injured in Brentwood fitness center shooting
- Alexis Gabe's family creates petition
- New emergency evacuation route planned
- Aquaknights wrap up successful season
- Brentwood Police Chief Tom Hansen announces he'll retire next month
- ConFire changes leadership roles after merger
- National Weather Service issues excessive heat watch for Eastern Contra Costa County for Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday
- Oakley, Pittsburg and Antioch Ace Hardware store events raise awareness of the danger of drug overdoses
- Liberty High school district nears completion of Measure U projects, including new classrooms
- Sabbatical about more than just drinking
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] House fire in Discovery Bay
- [Photos] Cruisin' Blues Car Show
- [Photos] August 2022 Pets
- Here's how the cost of college has changed since the 1960s
- [Photos] John Marsh Art Show at the Delta Gallery
- The original Woodstock, by the numbers
- [Photos] July 2022 Pets
- From Margot Robbie to Millie Bobby Brown? These Hollywood stars are DIE-HARD FANS of Love Island
- [Photos] National Night Out 2022
- Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Merced metro area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.