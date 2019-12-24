Cade Yankee

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Cade Yankee got to cuddle with Santa as the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District hosted Santa Claus at Station 52 in Brentwood, Sunday, Dec. 15. Visitors also got a sneak peak at one of the district’s brand new fire engines expected to go into service in early 2020. 

[Photos] Santa Claus visit at Fire Station 52

1 of 8

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags