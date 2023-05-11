The Antioch Historical Society will host a symposium in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Saturday, May 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the museum, 1500 W. 4th St., in Antioch.
Though the event is free, attendees will need to reserve a spot through Eventbrite or by calling the museum at 925-757-1326.
The symposium topic is “Asian American History in the Antioch Area: Trials and Triumphs.” Dr. Hans Ho will emcee the event. An lineup of Asian American leaders and authors will speak:
• Dr. Richard Tenaza, Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences at University of the Pacific, and past president of the Filipino American National Historical Society Museum in Stockton.
• Professor Bruce Quan, retired lawyer and law professor in both California (UC Hastings) and China, author of Bitter Roots: Five generations of a Chinese family in America, about his and his family’s experiences.
• Marsha Cheung-Golangco, an author, speaker and consultant on environmental Feng Shui, Bay Area Region President of APAPA, and co-founder of Sustainable Contra Costa.
• Professor Jean Pfaelzer, author of Driven Out: the forgotten war against Chinese Americans, one of the New York Times “100 Notable Books of the Year in 2007.” She appeared in the 2017 PBS documentary,”The Chinese Exclusion Act,” and she speaks on NPR and Pacifica on labor and immigration.
To kick off the day’s program, the museum will receive the official donation of a special framed proclamation that condemns hate against Asians and Pacific Islanders and is signed by Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. When Thorpe heard about the experience of Alfred Chan of Oakland, WWII Navy veteran who was refused service in an Antioch restaurant in the 1940s, he presented the framed, signed proclamation to Chan in November, 2022.
