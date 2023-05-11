Antioch Historical Society
Photo courtesy of www.antiochhistoricalmuseum.org

The Antioch Historical Society will host a symposium in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Saturday, May 20, from 2-4 p.m. at the museum, 1500 W. 4th St., in Antioch.

Though the event is free, attendees will need to reserve a spot through Eventbrite or by calling the museum at 925-757-1326.

The symposium topic is “Asian American History in the Antioch Area: Trials and Triumphs.” Dr. Hans Ho will emcee the event. An lineup of Asian American leaders and authors will speak:

