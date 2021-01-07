Aaron Meadows may be new to the Oakley City Council, but he knows the community well.
He’s lived nearly his entire life in Oakley, and his family stretches back about 110 years in the city.
His grandfather owned Cutino’s Feed & Tire Center on Main Street for about 40 years, and Meadows himself has been involved in the construction and property management business in Oakley since the early 1990s. He currently owns A. Meadows Property Management on Main Street.
“(Oakley) has definitely changed,” he said.
The longtime Oakleyite says he’s always kept a finger on the pulse of the community and is now ready to take on a city leadership role, since his children are older.
He previously served on the Oakley Municipal Advisory Council for six years in the 1990s, which advised the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Oakley-area issues before the city’s incorporation. He has also been a Delta Association of Realtors director and president and a California Apartment Association director.
“I have always paid attention and been involved in my way,” he said. “I got involved in the local real estate association but didn’t feel like I had the time to run for council, due to having a family.”
Now a councilmember, he hopes to ramp up the city’s economic development, refine the downtown vision and beef up the police force to maintain Oakley’s safe reputation.
“We have been ranked the 16th safest city in California, which is a huge positive,” he said. “I want to keep that and improve on that, so being able to add the resources necessary to keep our police department progressing in the future with any growth that we have is really my number one priority.”
On the economic development front, he said it’s vital that the city attract more employers, although it’s already moving in that direction with the evolving Contra Costa Logistics Center at the former DuPont chemical manufacturing facility site on Bridgehead Road. The facility is expected to generate 2,000 jobs and increase the city’s property and sales tax revenue and Community Facilities District money.
To help attract other employers, Meadows believes the city needs to refine its development processes.
“Oakley is different from Antioch and Brentwood, so figuring out what fits best here (is important), and bringing those guys in, and when they do have interest, working with them and getting their projects permitted in a timely manner,” he said.
Meadows added that another priority is shifting the city’s evolving downtown vision from retail to entertainment-based to align with the societal switch away from brick-and-mortar-based shopping.
“My impression is that the city thought there would be more retail needs,” he said. “To me, the downtown will probably go more toward an entertainment area than a shopping area.”
New Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins said she’s excited for Meadows, along with fellow council newcomers Anissa Williams and George Fuller.
“They all have lots of committee commitments that go along with being a councilmember to help us all stay on top of the issues in our city,” she said. “I am sure they will enjoy it as much as I have, getting to know even more of our constituents and working with our sister cities to share ideas.”
Meadows said he’s hopeful for the future, working alongside Higgins, Williams, Fuller and longtime member Randy Pope, who was first elected in 2010, but he acknowledges that losing the intuitional knowledge of Kevin Romick, who failed to win a seat after 16 consecutive years on the council, will be hard.
“There is a learning curve for everybody,” Meadows said. “(Romick) was involved one way or another for 20 years, so he had a lot of experience and knowledge about what has happened and why it has happened here. That will be missed.”
Meadows and the rest of the council are scheduled to host their first meeting of the year on Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
