Adams Middle School (Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition)

Photo by Marla Luckhardt

On Saturday, Feb. 29, the team from Adams Middle School took first place in the Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition for Problem 3, Division 2. Sixth-graders Erica Ho, Riley Drumright, Rachel Lei, Allison Tam and Simran Virdi came up with a clever solution to the historical, real-world mystery of “The Ghost Ship/The Mary Celeste: Why was it abandoned?” The girls spent 12 weeks researching the known facts, developing a theory and creating an eight-minute production. They presented their solution to an audience of judges, parents and students from various schools on Feb. 29. They have earned a spot in the California North Odyssey of the Mind Tournament, which will be held on March 28 in Sacramento.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags