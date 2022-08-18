Area resident Charlie Reid recently turned 100, but he doesn’t let his age get in the way of his productivity.
The spry centenarian served on the Friends of the Antioch Library Board for 12 years, was the supervisor of county libraries for four years, taught special education classes for the county, taught global outreach classes, started a global outreach department in local churches and spent 15 Memorial Day weekends building housing for underprivileged people in Mexico. And that’s just since he retired.
These days, he continues to be on the go. He’s still an active tennis player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.