An Antioch Panther homecoming
Photo courtesy of Trine Gallegos / Antioch High School

Antioch High School held its homecoming on Sept. 20 and crowned Zoe Davis-Watkins as Queen and Alex Fregoso as Mr. Panther. The day included a breakfast for the court, featuring Princesses Taylor Aboussie, Danielle Coray, Priscila Figueroa, Brooke Killips and Carina Ortiz, and Princes Rory Becker, Roman Figueroa, Ke’Sean Patton, Ian Scheringer and Jasyn Wade. The Panthers hosted a spirit week with themes including Disney Day and Western Day and capped it off with a high-energy rally.

