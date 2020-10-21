Ceci Bowman’s art installation, currently on display at the Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center in Oakley, reflects the intimate knowledge of water that only comes from a life lived close to rivers.
“A lot of my art comes from spending the bulk of my summers on the Sacramento and Trinity rivers,” said Bowman. “There’s a lot of pictures and photos of my family on those rivers. This series comes from growing up on the river. We always call it our happy place. The great thing about rivers is that you know them, almost like they’re your home town.”
Mike Moran, supervising naturalist at Big Break, said the park has presented art exhibits in the past, and they have provided an opportunity for visitors to expand their understanding of the region.
“Our mission is to find different ways of connecting people to their parks,” he said. “You can imagine that comes in a whole lot of forms. Everyone is going to relate to the parks in different ways. The trick is doing something that strikes a chord in people. Art is one of those ways — not just people who are out there painting and journaling and things like that, but people who view things through an artistic lens.”
With the closure of the park’s visitor center due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park staff was challenged to find a way to provide an art exhibit. They realized, Moran said, that a display mounted in the center’s windows and doors that visitors can view from outside would be a good option.
“I’ve really enjoyed and supported what our interpretive staff has been doing to bring local art and cultural displays to the visitors centers and the parks at large,” said Colin Coffey, East Bay Regional Park District Ward 7 board member. “The park district is working to increase public and cultural arts offerings in the parks to expand and reinforce the regional parks as multi-use public spaces for the surrounding communities, increasing access by new park users.”
While Bowman spent much of her time on the water in the farther reaches of Northern California, the Berkeley-based artist recently became acquainted with the Delta when she took a kayaking trip that started at Big Break.
[Photos] Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center art display
An exhibit of the work of artist Ceci Bowman is on display in the windows of the Big Break Regional Shoreline Visitor Center. Bowman's work reflects her life growing up on rivers in Northern California and will be on display through the end of November.
“I didn’t really get the Delta,” Bowman explained. “I grew up on rivers as a recreational home, but I never really got how important they are and how political they are. The Sacramento River is this major force in California agriculturally and politically. I always thought of the river as my own happy place, but it’s so much more than that.”
Introduced to Bowman’s work through a mutual friend, Moran thought her art would be a natural fit for the park’s mission to create a greater awareness of the Delta. That introduction led to the 15 individual pieces currently hanging at the visitor center.
“Some people do connect through art,” Moran said. “Some people do have the feelings that she depicts in her paintings of a real, active human interaction with the river. For her and a lot of folks, it’s not just something we view, or talk about or think about. She literally immerses herself in this. That’s how a lot of people connect with this. We wanted to convey that, another way to connect with the watershed and the Delta itself.”
Spending a lot of time in remote areas led all of Bowman’s family to learn to draw as a way to pass the time. It led her to the University of California, Santa Cruz where she studied fine art. Work as a set decorator and in textile design followed, and now she has transitioned to illustration. A true 21st-century artist, Bowman creates her work on an iPad, a medium that allows her to integrate multiple disciplines. Over the last year, her work gained national attention when she was hired to illustrate three fashion articles in the New York Times.
Beginning with a sketch, Bowman then weaves in photos of natural elements like rocks, trees, water and leaves. With experience as a textile designer, prints and fabrics may also be integrated into the design. The final designs are printed on vinyl by a printer in Berkeley.
“This was a really good opportunity to get my work up,” said Bowman. “I like seeing it big. The easiest work for me to do comes from my own experience rather than pulling something out of thin air. This is truly from my own experience.”
To see more of Ceci Bowman’s work, visit www.cecibowmandesigns.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.