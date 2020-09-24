The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll in so many ways, affecting each of us in ways we never imagined. Somehow, we manage to adjust and keep on going. Maybe in a different way than before, but in a way that gives us hope for what the future will bring.
Many individuals, organizations and businesses have found ways to continue, with some adjustments, during these unprecedented and challenging times. One in particular is Sons in Retirement (SIR) Branch 161 in Discovery Bay.
SIR, started in 1958, is a Northern California nonprofit public benefit corporation for retired and semi-retired men, devoted to the promotion of independence and dignity in retirement. Branches are located as far north as Mount Shasta and as far south as Bakersfield. SIR membership includes a monthly luncheon meeting with guest speakers, social activities like golf, bowling, and activities, which include spouses, such as dining out at various local restaurants each month.
Branch 161 in Discovery Bay, started in 1991, has a current membership of 174. With the COVID-19 pandemic, they have not had a monthly luncheon meeting since March. In an attempt to keep the membership connected, their BIG SIR (Elected leader of the group) Roy Bristow, and their webmaster/newsletter editor, Tom Jones, have taken several positive steps to keep the “beat going.” First, Roy invoked Zoom Monthly Executive Board meetings, where branch officers continue to manage the administrative aspects of the Branch. Roy also pens a weekly motivational message that is distributed to all the membership and posted on their website. Tom Jones sends out these messages, and continues to prepare and issue the monthly newsletter. Each member also receives a monthly phone call from a Branch officer, checking on their welfare during these challenging times. In addition, some of the activities that are allowed to continue with current COVID-19 restrictions, such as golf, bike riding and tennis, and are available to those who wish to participate.
So, yes, “The Beat Goes On,” while we all wait for this terrible pandemic to pass, and things to get back to a new normal. Meanwhile, SIR Branch 161 is accepting new members. In fact, seven new members have joined since the pandemic started. Anyone interested in joining SIR branch 161 can visit the website www.sir161.org. For more information, contact membership chairman Will Myers at 925-516-9448 or wgmyers@comcast.net.
– Courtesy of Bob Damico
