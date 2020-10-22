The Kiwanis Club of Oakley welcomed its new president, Angela Lowrey, on Oct. 8.
Lowrey has served on the Kiwanis Club of Oakley Board of Directors since it was reformed in 2017.
“I am proud to take the helm of this amazing service club at a time when our dedicated members are ready to expand upon the work already done to support local children.” Lowrey said, referring to the club’s newly secured 501(c)3 status.
Kiwanis International is recognized as a global community of clubs with members dedicated to improving the life of children through improved literacy, fighting hunger and offering guidance.
“Securing our 501(c)3 status is an important step for our club and will enable our members to undertake more targeted community engagement and fundraising,” she continued.
Previous work undertaken by the Kiwanis club for local children has been through a joint partnership providing an after school food distribution program for students in need.
“The focus of our club this year will be creating stronger ties within Oakley in relation to supporting children, including partnering with other local service clubs on programs and projects,” Lowrey said.
The Kiwanis Club of Oakley is looking for more members to join and invite residents to attend the next meeting being held online starting at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 12.
For more information about the Club or to join the November meeting, email Angela Lowrey at OakleyKiwanis@gmail.com.
