The City of Oakley hosted its annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Saturday, Aug. 17. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch-and-release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. Below is a list of this year’s winners. Congratulations to all the participants!
Michael Ioza reeled in his first fish of the day, and Axel Helgesson-Folley looked on as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Juliana and Catalin Rus of Oakley were finding success as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Joshua Stanchina, 13, reeled in his third fish of the day at the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Volunteers Justin Hurney and Jade Dallas helped out as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Ralphael Hollins got some fishing in as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Dangelo and Janel Nava tried their luck as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Brownies from Troop 33793 got into the action as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Kaitlyn Woodsworth, 3, could hardly contain her enthusiasm as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Caleb Cook reeled in this fish with the help of Paul Cook as the City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The City of Oakley hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch and release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Ages 1 – 5
Smallest fish – Aubree Kalduski
Largest fish – Emily Bocanegra
Most fish caught – Juliana Rus
Ages 6 – 10
Smallest fish – Zach Shirley
Largest fish – Sophia Dela Cruz
Most fish caught – Michael Woodsworth
Ages 11 – 15
Smallest fish – Joshua Stanchina
Largest fish – Jacob Brown
Most fish caught – Timothy Whitehead
