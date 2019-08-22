Anglers reel them in at Kids Fishing Derby

Brownies from Troop #33793 get into the action during the popular fishing event.

 Photo by Tony Kukulich

The City of Oakley hosted its annual Kids Fishing Derby at the fishing pier in Oakley, Saturday, Aug. 17. Approximately 140 kids signed up for the catch-and-release event and braved gusting winds to compete for prizes in several categories. Below is a list of this year’s winners. Congratulations to all the participants!

Ages 1 – 5

Smallest fish – Aubree Kalduski

Largest fish – Emily Bocanegra

Most fish caught – Juliana Rus

Ages 6 – 10

Smallest fish – Zach Shirley

Largest fish – Sophia Dela Cruz

Most fish caught – Michael Woodsworth

Ages 11 – 15

Smallest fish – Joshua Stanchina

Largest fish – Jacob Brown

Most fish caught – Timothy Whitehead

