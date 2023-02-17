Angry Chickz hot for Brentwood as new location opens

BRENTWOOD—The popular fried chicken restaurant Angry Chickz officially opened its doors to the public Friday amidst fanfare and, for some, lack of sleep.
Fans of the Nashville spicy chicken restaurant wrapped around the store on 2500 Sand Creek Road in Brentwood with most showing up early in the morning to be one of the first to get a taste of the newest and literally hottest chicken in Brentwood.
Then there were some fans that showed up to the door Thursday night and camped out to make sure they were the first in line.
“We got here at 9 p.m.,” Betty Bias said. She and Crystal Barron were the first two customers to step into the new establishment when it officially opened to customers at 11 a.m. Friday, both of them braving the cold weather overnight.
“We put out our chairs, got our spot, sat for a little while, and then when it got really cold, we got in the car,” Bias explained.
A lot of the people in line started yelling “chicken” as the clock drew closer to the opening.
“I’ve been waiting for a long time. I’ve been following them since Hollywood,” Barron said. Barron, originally from Round Rock, Texas, has been a die-hard fan of Angry Chickz since she first had it at the Hollywood location. “We don’t have any other chicken spots other than KFC or Popeyes (in Brentwood),” Barron said. Nashville hot chicken is a lot spicier compared to even spicy chicken from the big chain brands like KFC and Popeyes, the natural, stronger heat is what many people tend to like better.
For those who’ve never heard of Angry Chickz before Friday, it’s a Nashville hot chicken restaurant that serves chicken tenders that range from non-spicy, or country, to very spicy, or “angry,” in which you need to sign a waiver to order it. The “angry” chicken sliders feature a mixture of Carolina reapers and ghost peppers along with several other types of peppers to make it a spicy dish.
The Brentwood location is the 18th nationwide in the company with three others in Sacramento, San Jose, and Stockton, according to Angry Chickz owner David Mkhitaryan and the Angry Chickz website.
Mkhitaryan, a spicy food fanatic and former restaurant cook, founded the restaurant in 2018 when he opened the first Angry Chickz in East Hollywood with the goal the same then as it is now -- serving the best hot chicken with the best customer service.
“Brentwood is an up-and-coming city with a great demographic,” Mkhitaryan said. “You have a lot of families, teenagers, and our biggest fans and demographic is the younger crowds, the teenagers, college kids and families with small children as well.”
Mkhitaryan arrived at the restaurant around 8 a.m. and immediately noticed the line wrapping around the building.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s humbling, and it feels like the first time every time we do a grand opening. A lot of (the staff) are excited and a little anxious. It’s exciting.”
The restaurant's opening also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce and its president-elect Denise Duran.“This is incredible, absolutely phenomenal and I love seeing the energy here,” Duran said. “Brentwood is a fantastic place to do business because of this community, because of the excitement. This is deliciousness right in our backyard.”
