Angry Chickz hot for Brentwood as new location opens

BRENTWOOD—The popular fried chicken restaurant Angry Chickz officially opened its doors to the public Friday amidst fanfare and, for some, lack of sleep.

Fans of the Nashville spicy chicken restaurant wrapped around the store on 2500 Sand Creek Road in Brentwood with most showing up early in the morning to be one of the first to get a taste of the newest and literally hottest chicken in Brentwood. 

Then there were some fans that showed up to the door Thursday night and camped out to make sure they were the first in line.

