When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in early 2020, Anissa Williams launched a Facebook group for the community to solicit or offer help during the trying times.
Some nine months later, the online community has grown to 8,400 members, and Williams is set to tackle a new challenge: improving the entire city as a newly elected councilmember.
“Just one small act can make someone’s life better,” she said. “That is what really inspired me to run. I love Oakley, and I want to make it the best place it can be. I hope my kids want to stay here and make Oakley an even better place.”
Williams, a six-year city resident, former restaurant executive and current owner of the local Wanna Waffle? food truck business, already has a long list of priorities in her new role. They include drawing living-wage jobs to the area; supporting the resource-stretched fire district; rejecting the practice of rubber-stamping projects that residents don’t want; attracting unique small-businesses; and increasing resources for children, such as a new library.
Fueling her drive is a natural ability to turn life’s challenges into opportunities.
She recently launched her Wanna Waffle? business after she was furloughed as a restaurant executive for a New York-based chain with 60 locations.
Around the same time, she picked up on the community’s desire to help those struggling amid the pandemic, launching her Neighbors Helping Neighbors East County Facebook group that simply asks those needing help to post in the group so others can answer the call.
“As the group grew and I spoke with people, I decided things didn’t need to be hard in this big bureaucracy,” she said. “If we want to make sure the community we live in is better, it just takes people getting involved.”
Now that Williams is fully involved in the city’s direction after nabbing one of three up-for-grab council seats, she believes a better Oakley is one in which residents don’t need to commute to San Francisco or San Jose for work; the city does its part to support the fire district; the council fully evaluates every proposed development project; unique small businesses open, drawing visitors from near and far; and children have as many resources as the city can provide.
She believes all that can materialize as the city continues to run its required lean budget, with employees often juggling multiple jobs out of necessity.
“I appreciate a city that can run a nice lean budget and people will step out of their regular role just to get something done, and I think now as a city council, we need to make sure that is happening across the board with everything,” Williams said.
New Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins said she welcomes Williams and fellow newcomers Aaron Meadows and George Fuller, applauding their eagerness to learn early on.
“It’s very exciting to have our new councilmembers,” Higgins said. “They have hit the ground running, learning so fast about the workings of government on the local level.”
Williams said she expects the trio of new councilmembers to bring a fresh perspective to the city’s future, something residents clearly wanted.
She encourages all residents to speak up early and often to help the council serve its constituents. The first council meeting of the new year is set for Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
