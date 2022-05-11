Antioch Chamber hires new president, CEO

Daniel Sohn has been named the president/CEO of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce.
Sohn will assume the overall direction of the chamber’s operations in June. He is the current CEO of the Sonoma County Alliance, a business advocacy organization located in the North Bay, and he replaces Sean Wright, who is stepping down.
The Chamber is planning to celebrate Wright and his work/dedication to the chamber and the City of Antioch over the next couple of months, chamber officials said. The event will also include a meet-n-greet opportunity for Sohn and the Antioch business community. Details will be shared soon as plans are finalized, officials said.
“We are also excited to bring in Daniel Sohn as our new CEO,” said Antioch Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Ana Cosovic in a press release. “The Antioch Chamber truly cares about our community and supports our businesses. Daniel brings expertise that will help bring Chamber members fresh programs and services. After ten years of having a part-time CEO, Daniel Sohn is being hired full time which will allow a greater opportunity for the Chamber to influence policy on a local and statewide level. The future of the Chamber is truly bright.”
Sohn has served as CEO for the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce where he was hired to lead the organization’s regionalization efforts. Most recently, he was nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom and then appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as a local board member representing California to the nation’s Selective Service System, which registers men for the military draft.
Before his appointment, Sohn was elected to the Haverhill, Florida Town Council where he served as an at-large city council member from 2018 to 2020. Other past roles include his time as CEO of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce and President/CEO at the South Florida Non-Profit Chamber of Commerce. Sohn remains the managing partner and senior lobbyist for the Floridian Group, LLC – D.B.A. Pacific Partners, a Florida-based consulting firm with operations on the West Coast. The firm specializes in government relations, advocacy, community affairs, grants management and government procurement.
“We are sad to see our CEO - Sean Wright step down, but are excited for him, his family, and their future,” said Cosovic. “The Chamber including Sean has meant a lot to my business, Service Pros Plumbers here in Antioch. When we joined the Chamber, Sean was one of the first people we met as business owners, and he greeted us with a smile and warm welcome. The connections, relationships, and assistance we received from the Chamber under Sean’s Leadership have been incredible and allowed us to grow personally and professionally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.