Antioch collects 115 bags of trash on 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day

The city of Antioch is now 115 bags of trash cleaner after volunteers participated in the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day at the Antioch Marina downtown or at the Antioch Waterpark across from Deer Valley High School. 

Antioch has previously participated in Coastal Cleanup Day, but this year had an especially high turn out of volunteers who signed-up online and others who showed up on Sept. 17. 

Rhonda Flanagan, the Antioch Senior Center’s Nutrition Department Program Specialist and the local Coastal Cleanup organizer, said more people — 50-60 – signed up this year due to COVID-19 limiting the event to self-guided cleanups the past two years.

