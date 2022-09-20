Antioch collects 115 bags of trash on 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day

The city of Antioch is now 115 bags of trash cleaner after volunteers participated in the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day at the Antioch Marina downtown or at the Antioch Waterpark across from Deer Valley High School.
Antioch has previously participated in Coastal Cleanup Day, but this year had an especially high turn out of volunteers who signed-up online and others who showed up on Sept. 17.
Rhonda Flanagan, the Antioch Senior Center’s Nutrition Department Program Specialist and the local Coastal Cleanup organizer, said more people — 50-60 – signed up this year due to COVID-19 limiting the event to self-guided cleanups the past two years.
"There’s also a lot of people showing up to both locations who didn’t sign up and just want to come down and help,” she said.
According to a preliminary results report from the California Coastal Commission, Coastal Cleanup also operates as a community science project, as volunteers are expected to keep track of the trash and recycled material removed from their environment. Data collected from previous years clean-up efforts states that 75 percent of debris removed was plastic. Additionally, data from the statewide cleanup prevents 80 percent of trash that originates on California land from ending up in the ocean. The current statewide count of trash and recycled materials collected stands at 125 tons collected by 27,185 volunteers.
California Coastal Cleanup Day is a part of the International Coastal Cleanup, organized by Ocean Conservancy, the world’s largest volunteer event dedicated to the marine environment. The goal is to encourage participants to clean up their local waterways and coasts and their local communities and neighborhoods.
“We are focused on keeping the community clean, especially with the homeless population in Downtown Antioch, and in general making sure trash doesn’t go into the ocean,” Flanagan said.
Local service groups at the event included the Antioch Rotary Club. The Coastal Cleanup day lines up with Rotary's goal of ways to serve the community. “We’re always looking for and keeping projects in front of us, especially in our backyard,” said Antioch Rotary President Ron Parish. “Rotary International made the environment a priority this past year. So we’re trying to organize more of our efforts. We’ve always prioritized medical care, seniors, schools, and overall healthy citizens, and the environment is a part of that.”
Former Antioch Rotary president and current public relations chairperson Tirrell Muhammad encourages people to get active in your community by looking for initiatives or programs that already exist. “If someone wants to get active, the goal is to find out what’s already going on in the community that we can be supportive of and double down on. If there’s a gap you can participate in, it makes things easier and enjoyable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.