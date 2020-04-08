Antioch couple refuses to let COVID-19 crash their wedding

Canceled plans have become a daily reality for many people as the country shelters in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
But canceled weddings are a little more difficult to reschedule, especially when the immediate future is still uncertain, and time is running out before a fiancé visa expires. Annette and Wilson Alexis of Antioch had planned a wedding for Friday, March 20. Due to restrictions the state placed on social gatherings, the couple married quietly in their home, with only their closest family.
“We were supposed to have a ceremony on March 20 at the clerk recorder’s in Martinez,” Annette said, adding the couple chose that date because it was the third anniversary of their first meeting. “We were supposed to be able to have 24 guests, but they called us and said instead of 24 guests, it can only be one guest and they have to be our witness.”
Alexis took the new limitations on social gatherings in stride, canceling her reception plans, which included over 100 people, and calling her pastor.
“We asked our pastor if he would do it impromptu, and he said yes,” Annette explained. “We decorated the house, invited a few people over and had our wedding that day, and it was really good.”
The canceled wedding plans were just one more bump in the long road Annette and Wilson had traveled to get to their wedding day. The couple met in 2017 through an extended family member. Annette lived in Antioch and Wilson, who is from Haiti, lived in the Dominican Republic. They pursued a long-distance relationship, getting engaged in 2018. Then they began the process of applying for a fiancé’s visa and getting Wilson to the U.S. With the paperwork approved New Year’s Eve of 2019, he landed in California on Feb. 27 of this year and had three months to get married or go back home.
Having their ceremony on March 20 was more important to Annette and Wilson than a big party. Since the couple currently lives with Annette’s mother, whose immune system is compromised, and Annette herself suffers from asthma, they are taking every precaution to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
Annette’s aunt, Carine Angrand, said the couple had waited a long time for this day, and not even a pandemic could ruin it.
“They’ve been patiently waiting for him to get over here,” she said. “They decided to not change the wedding date . . . they decided to just have the marriage part, even though the reception part had to be canceled.”
Wilson said he isn’t concerned about the reception; once restrictions on social gatherings are lifted, he and Annette will begin planning a big wedding that includes some of his family from Haiti.
“Right now, we cannot have a lot of people in the house,” he said. “But after the coronavirus, we can plan something. I’m just happy to be here with her and excited to start our life together.”
