Lydia Stewart, a 10-year-old Antioch resident, has embarked on her first business venture and her future is looking bright.
The fifth-grader has been cleaning up at local events after Lydia’s Soaps opened earlier this month. She sells her soaps, bath bars and hand sanitizers at local pop-up events and through her website. Lydia – who is homeschooled – said she was inspired by a gift from her parents.
“My parents bought me a soap kit two years ago,” she said. “Making the soap is really fun, so we thought we would sell it. My mom is my helper and manager.”
Lydia’s mother, Tiffany Stewart, said she is proud of her daughter and wants to help her set an example for other children who want to try entering the business world at a young age.
“I really want to support Lydia in doing this,” said Tiffany. “Since we started, other girls in her age group have been saying that they want to do something, and my niece wants to start something, so I want to start helping other kids who want to start their own businesses. After starting with Lydia, then I want to pour my efforts into getting other kids started.”
Lydia said that she enjoys the process of soap making, and creates different designs, colors and scents – her most popular are lavender and lavender mint – according to her customers’ preferences. Her products include small hand soaps, body bars, baby bath time bars and hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizers were inspired by Lydia’s desire to help her friend, who has diabetes.
“Our friend’s son has juvenile diabetes, and he collects hand sanitizers,” Tiffany explained. “Because of the nature of juvenile diabetes, he has to stay really clean, so we designed a hand sanitizer for him with a carabiner on the bottle so he can clip it to his backpack. We are looking for a way to donate proceeds from the hand sanitizer sales to juvenile diabetes research.”
Lydia already has another way for her customers to help her support an important cause. Currently, a percentage of the sales proceeds from her baby bath time bars are donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This support was inspired by another friend named Milo, a young boy battling a rare form of pediatric cancer.
