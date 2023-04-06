Antioch High cements alumnus’s legacy

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Antioch High honored former head coach Mike Hurd, left, on March 29 with a ceremony hosted by Louie Rocha, right, dedicating the school’s track in his name. Hurd was instrumental in leading the track and field team to multiple victories in the 1970s.

ANTIOCH – Mike Hurd needs no introduction, at least, to most Antioch alumni. Nor would he necessarily want one. When it comes to the current students, however, even the current track and field roster who “have never heard of that guy in their life,” an introduction wouldn’t hurt.

The history of Antioch’s track and field program cannot be talked about without bringing up Hurd and the Panthers’ dynasty of the 1970s.

Now, when you walk into Eells Stadium at Antioch High School, you’ll see his name and his program’s legacy cemented throughout the Mike Hurd Track at Eells Stadium in name and on a plaque planted by the tree just behind its gates.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription