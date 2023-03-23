Antioch High School’s track and field program dominated in the 1970s.
Throughout the decade, the Panthers amassed 16 league and division championships in both track and field and cross-country along with three North Coast Section Division II titles.
All of that success was thanks to one alumnus from the class of 1964, Mike Hurd.
Hurd, now 76 and the Principal of Commercial Real Estate Consulting, will see his success immortalized as Antioch High will name their track after him in a dedication on Wednesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. at Eells Stadium.
Hurd’s boys’ class “B” teams won five Diablo Valley Athletic League championships, back-to-back titles in 1971 and ‘72, followed by a three-peat from 1974-76. He led the varsity track program to their first DVAL title in 1973, then repeated the feat in 1974, and followed that with three more in ‘76, ‘77, and in ‘79. Under Hurd, the varsity boys track and field teams never finished below second place in the DVAL with an overall record of 68-10-1, defeating rival Pittsburg eight out of nine times.
Hurd was named the Antioch High Booster Club’s Coach of the Year in 1971, then the 1973 DVAL Coach of the Year. He would go on to coach at UC Berkeley in the early-to-mid ‘80s where he continued his successful coaching career.
Cal set several milestones in the ‘80s under Hurd’s guidance. Along with notching their first win against USC in 37 years, Hurd helped guide numerous athletes to records in the high jump, pole vault, shot put, discus and decathlon. Overall, 25 of his athletes earned spots on Cal’s all-time top-10 performance list while four went on to become All-Americans with three winning the then-Pac-10.
He returned to Antioch High in 1993 as a volunteer coach to work with the high jumpers, including his son Matt, who won three Bay Valley Athletic League titles and set the school-record in the high-jump in 1996 at 6 feet, 8 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.