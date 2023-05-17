Antioch Marina the fastest way to the Delta

If you are a boater looking for a slip on fast water leading into the Delta, the Antioch Marina may be offering what you’re looking for.
Derek Traya, operations supervisor of the city-owned marina, said recently that the COVID-19 pandemic left behind a wide wake on the boating industry. “COVID was hard on boating recreation, but we’re doing pretty good this year,” Traya said. “We’re looking to bring more people back to the Delta.”
The city recently arranged to remove derelict boats that had been abandoned at the marina with 25 boats removed including one 50-foot sailboat. Traya said that the city works with the county Office of the Sheriff to hire a salvage company to perform the pullouts. The city has also installed a wave attenuator and performed repairs to the boat launch following damage caused by a passing container ship.
Traya, who earlier worked in Napa and Honolulu, said he is working on a formal assessment of the marina operations in an effort to drum up more grant funding for further improvements at the marina. “We’ve got a lot of support from the city. They see our potential,” Traya said.
The success of Smith’s Landing Restaurant at the marina has also drawn more interest from local boaters. “It’s been packed,” Traya said.
For boaters who want an overnight dinner on the water, the marina offers seven boat slips with special overnight docking fees for boaters who want to have their restaurant order delivered to them on the water.
Boaters can also set up their overnight reservations online: 45-foot boats and smaller are charged $25 per night; boats longer than 45 feet are charged $35 per night. Each boater is charged a $10 key fee. Overnight renters have full access to berther’s private restrooms; showers and laundry.
Traya hopes to get a minmart developed at the site in the future.
The Antioch Marina’s competitive rates for berthing are $6 per foot for uncovered berths and $7.50 per foot for covered berths. Minimum size berth uncovered is 24 feet, covered is 32 feet. Amenities include:
- Water, electricity is metered, with 20- and 30-amp service available.
- Computer-controlled access gates and on-site marina office.
- Access to exclusive berther restrooms and showers.
- Coin-operated laundry facility on site.
- 100-foot public dock located behind the restaurant is on a first come, first served basis.
- Boat launch available for $5 per launch, annual launch passes may be purchased for $100.
- Chevron fuel dock dispensing diesel, and mid-grade gasoline at competitive prices.
- Free waste pump-out station.
- Access to the Dow Wetlands Preserve with 7 miles of nature trails and bird watching platforms.
There are no channels to be considered as the approach to the marina is a natural shoreline gradient from 68 feet depth in the center of the San Joaquin River.
The marina is at 5 Marina Plaza in Antioch. It is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and its phone number is 925-779-6957.
