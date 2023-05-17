Antioch Marina the fastest way to the Delta

Photo by Chris Campos

Antioch Municipal Marina offers one of the best locations on the California Delta. Sailboats enjoy the wide turning basin and views along the city front for day sailing and racing.

If you are a boater looking for a slip on fast water leading into the Delta, the Antioch Marina may be offering what you’re looking for.

Derek Traya, operations supervisor of the city-owned marina, said recently that the COVID-19 pandemic left behind a wide wake on the boating industry. “COVID was hard on boating recreation, but we’re doing pretty good this year,” Traya said. “We’re looking to bring more people back to the Delta.”

The city recently arranged to remove derelict boats that had been abandoned at the marina with 25 boats removed including one 50-foot sailboat. Traya said that the city works with the county Office of the Sheriff to hire a salvage company to perform the pullouts. The city has also installed a wave attenuator and performed repairs to the boat launch following damage caused by a passing container ship.

