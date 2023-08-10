Antioch missionaries evacuated from coup

Photo provided by Pastor Steve Miner

Cornerstone Christian Center’s mission team traveled to Niger, only to end up stuck for several days following a coup d’etat. They were evacuated safely with help from legislators and the U.S. State Department.

When Cornerstone Christian Center in Antioch gathered their mission team for a trip to Niger, located along the edge of the Sahara Desert in north-central Africa, they never imagined how the trip would end up unfolding – a safe rescue from a coup d’etat.

The mission team, which consisted of 11 members from Cornerstone, two from a church in Florida, and two from a church in Georgia, were traveling to Niger to put on a camp for 250 children, according to Lead Pastor Steve Miner. Miner and a board member had made a “scouting trip” in 2022 to familiarize themselves with the area and make sure that it was safe for the group.

“We thought that it would be a perfect opportunity,” Miner said, “so we started planning it last year.”

