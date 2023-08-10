Antioch missionaries evacuated from coup

When Cornerstone Christian Center in Antioch gathered their mission team for a trip to Niger, located along the edge of the Sahara Desert in north-central Africa, they never imagined how the trip would end up unfolding – a safe rescue from a coup d’etat.
The mission team, which consisted of 11 members from Cornerstone, two from a church in Florida, and two from a church in Georgia, were traveling to Niger to put on a camp for 250 children, according to Lead Pastor Steve Miner. Miner and a board member had made a “scouting trip” in 2022 to familiarize themselves with the area and make sure that it was safe for the group.
“We thought that it would be a perfect opportunity,” Miner said, “so we started planning it last year.”
In April 2021, Niger saw Mohamed Bazoum become president in Niger’s first democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960. Measured by fatalities, 2021 was a record year for violence. The number of political violence incidents increased further in 2022, but the lethality of the violence has steadily declined since then, with a significant overall decrease in fatalities last year. In the first six months of 2023, political violence decreased by an estimated 39% when compared to the previous six-month period from July to December 2022, according to The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The mission team, whose members ranged from 11 to 74 years old, embarked on what was scheduled to be a week-long trip on July 20. For the first six days of camp, everything was great. However, when they returned to their lodging on the outskirts of Niamey, Niger’s capital, they were confronted with some disturbing news from family members back in the U.S.
On Wednesday, July 26, military officers detained elected President Bazoum during a coup d’état.
“We heard there’s been a coup from people back in the States,” Miner said. “So, we didn’t even know about it, and we were right there in Niamey…so that’s how we found out about it.”
Miner said that you couldn’t even tell that there was unrest, and everybody in the area just continued to go about their day-to-day life. Other missionaries who have been in the area for several years talked about how this was the seventh coup they’ve been through. Compared to others, this was relatively peaceful, with the Presidential Guard holding Bazoum in the presidential palace. The team decided to hold the last day of the camp, as planned, and everybody showed up, according to Miner.
And then the country’s borders closed, leaving the team in a predicament.
“We never, as a team, felt unsafe,” Miner said. “The hardest part for us was the families back home. They hear things and they see these news reports, and they’re seeing things being burned. We didn’t even see smoke! All the Nigerians were just doing life!”
As the news spread, family, friends, and members of the church began to worry. They immediately began reaching out to their respective legislators to see what could be done. Once Rep. John Garamendi’s office and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office caught wind of the situation, evacuation efforts were kicked into high gear. Garamendi issued a statement saying that his team was working closely with the State Department to get the missionaries home safely.
While the team in Niger waited an additional eight days for news, they were able to keep themselves busy by performing small tasks at a nearby school, leading a couple of church services, and visiting local Nigerians in their homes.
“Whatever Dianne Feinstein’s office and John Garamendi’s office did, they’re the ones that really got the ball rolling,” Miner said.
Early in the morning of their last day, evacuation instructions finally arrived via email. After a 10-hour wait at the airport in Niamey, carrying nothing more than a carry-on bag weighing 20 pounds or less, the team was finally able to board their charter flight. They arrived safely back in the United States early Sunday, Aug. 6.
Despite the issues the team faced during this trip, they all say that they wouldn’t hesitate to travel to a developing nation for mission work in the future, according to Miner.
“We’re a big missions church and believe that’s the mission and the mandate the Lord has given us,” said Miner. “Be strong at home, and be strong around the world. I think, in a lot of ways, it even stoked the fire of our people a little bit…It’s ingrained in who we are. We’ll go to where we see need and where we can make a difference.”
Cornerstone Christian Center, at 1745 E. 18th St. in Antioch, will be holding a ‘welcome home’ celebration on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. The mission team members will be telling their stories.
