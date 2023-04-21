The famed Red Caboose was recently relocated to the backyard of the Antioch Historical Museum at 1500 W 4th Street. The original restaurant was destroyed by fire in March 2022 but the Caboose survived. The second phase of renovation is starting with the relocation and will be followed up with an installation of a door, running power to the caboose, installation of a 50-foot sidewalk, construction of a porch with steps, installation of a display on railroad history, a wheelchair lift for the handicapped and a fence around the exhibit, according to Tom Menasco of the historical group. The 30-ton railroad car was lifted by a crew from DrillTech of Antioch. Photo courtesy of the Antioch Historical Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.