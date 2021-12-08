Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Chavez Valadezi is an Antioch High School graduate serving as a Navy aviation boatswain’s mate.
"As an aviation boatswain’s mate we ensure all aircraft that land, depart, arm, and disarm do all safety checks and we supervise those around," said Chavez Valadez.
Chavez Valadez joined the Navy three years ago to travel the world. “I joined the Navy to travel, further my education and to pursue things in my future," said Chavez Valadez.
She said the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Antioch.
"The lessons I learned growing up in Antioch was community involvement and diversity,” she said. “This made it easy to adapt. Now, I bring that environment with me and ensure I make myself coachable and approachable.”
Homeported in San Diego, the USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp-class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Massachusetts. The Essex was a 1,000-ton, ironclad river gunboat of the U.S. Army and later U.S. Navy during the American Civil War.
Amphibious assault ships are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment where they are needed to support a variety of missions ranging from amphibious assaults to humanitarian relief efforts, according to Navy officials. Designed to be versatile, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, Landing Craft Air Cushioned, as well as conventional landing craft and assault vehicles in various combinations.
“I like serving at my command for the constant push to become better and to continue learning,” said Chavez Valadez. “In the Navy, I have learned to take initiative and to get out of my comfort zone, to push my limits and never lose sight of the big picture.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Chavez Valadez is most proud of the stable life the Navy has helped provide.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Chavez Valadez, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting impact around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"Serving in the Navy means to have honor, courage and commitment," added Chavez Valadez. “If it was easy, everyone would do it. When trouble calls, people run away from the danger. We go straight to it. That takes courage.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.